News
Ascendas India Trust, Ascendas Hospitality Trust And Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 13, 2019 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT, AHT and AREIT - CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190813OTHRBKW3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas India Trust (AIT)(2) Ascendas Hospitality Trust (AHT)(3) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)