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Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust And CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)

14 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2019 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART, CCT, CMT, CRCT and CMMT - CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190813OTHR59ZX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)(5) CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust (CMMT)

Attachments

  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 3,394,906 bytes)
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