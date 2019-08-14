News
Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust And CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 13, 2019 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART, CCT, CMT, CRCT and CMMT - CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190813OTHR59ZX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)(5) CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust (CMMT)