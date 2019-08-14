News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Issue Of 105,043,000 New Units In CapitaLand Retail China Trust Pursuant To The Private Placement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 14, 2019 7:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ISSUE OF 105,043,000 NEW UNITS IN CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT
|Announcement Reference
|SG190814OTHR9YWH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.