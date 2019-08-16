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News

Kuala Lumpur Non-Deal Roadshow (15 - 16 August 2019)

16 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 14, 2019 18:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Kuala Lumpur Non-Deal Roadshow (15 - 16 August 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190814OTHROZP8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,761,871 bytes)
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