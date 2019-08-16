News
Kuala Lumpur Non-Deal Roadshow (15 - 16 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 14, 2019 18:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Kuala Lumpur Non-Deal Roadshow (15 - 16 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190814OTHROZP8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.