News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Launch Of Preferential Offering And Despatch Of Instruction Booklet And ARE To Eligible Unitholders Pursuant To The Preferential Offering
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 16, 2019 7:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT_Launch of Preferential Offering, Despatch of Instruction Booklet & ARE to Eligible Unitholders
|Announcement Reference
|SG190816OTHRTW5L
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.