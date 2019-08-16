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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Launch Of Preferential Offering And Despatch Of Instruction Booklet And ARE To Eligible Unitholders Pursuant To The Preferential Offering

16 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2019 7:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT_Launch of Preferential Offering, Despatch of Instruction Booklet & ARE to Eligible Unitholders
Announcement Reference SG190816OTHRTW5L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 936,075 bytes)
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