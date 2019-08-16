News
Establishment Of Subsidiary And Subscription For One Share In Associated Company
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 16, 2019 18:04
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of subsidiary and subscription for one share in associated company
|Announcement Reference
|SG190816OTHRLDNC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.