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Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$300,000,000 3.78% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Issued Pursuant To The Ascott Capital Pte Ltd's S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

16 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2019 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption Of S$300M 3.78% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Issued Pursuant To TACPL's S$1B MMTNP
Announcement Reference SG190816OTHRJA63
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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