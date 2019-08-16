News
Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$300,000,000 3.78% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Issued Pursuant To The Ascott Capital Pte Ltd's S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 16, 2019 18:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Redemption Of S$300M 3.78% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2019 Issued Pursuant To TACPL's S$1B MMTNP
|Announcement Reference
|SG190816OTHRJA63
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.