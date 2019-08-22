CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS And Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 August 2019)

22 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2019 17:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART,CCT,CMT & CRCT - Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS & Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 August 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190821OTHR4KLN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)

Attachments

  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 4,362,806 bytes)
Back to top