News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS And Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 21, 2019 17:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS and Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190821OTHRC6KK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (2) Ascendas India Trust (3) Ascendas Hospitality Trust