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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS And Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 August 2019)

22 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2019 17:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS and Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 August 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190821OTHRC6KK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (2) Ascendas India Trust (3) Ascendas Hospitality Trust

Attachments

  1. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Size: 3,142,983 bytes)
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