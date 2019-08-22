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News

S$800,000,000 3.15% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2029 To Be Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

22 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 22, 2019 22:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$800,000,000 3.15% Fixed Rate Notes due 2029 to be issued under S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG190822OTHRUKG4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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