News
Ascott Residence Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2019 (26 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 23, 2019 17:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART & CMT - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2019 (26 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190823OTHRES4I
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)