News
Grant Of Contingent Share Awards
|Announcement Title
|Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 23, 2019 19:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|GRANT OF CONTINGENT SHARE AWARDS
|Announcement Reference
|SG190823OTHRXLP5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.