News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2019 (27 August 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 26, 2019 17:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT & CRCT - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2019 (27 August 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190826OTHRV8R1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)