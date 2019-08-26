News
Ascendas India Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 26, 2019 17:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual
|Announcement Reference
|SG190826OTHRJW91
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas India Trust ("AIT") has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.