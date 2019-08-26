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Ascendas India Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

26 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 26, 2019 17:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AIT - Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual
Announcement Reference SG190826OTHRJW91
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas India Trust ("AIT") has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 133,711 bytes)
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