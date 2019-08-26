News
Ascott Residence Trust - Issue Of S$150 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 26, 2019 19:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott REIT-Issue of S$150 million In Aggregate Principal Amount of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Reference
|SG190826OTHRAEIZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.