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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Issue Of S$150 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities

26 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 26, 2019 19:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott REIT-Issue of S$150 million In Aggregate Principal Amount of Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
Announcement Reference SG190826OTHRAEIZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,854 bytes)
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