News
Issue Of S$800,000,000 3.15% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2029 Under The S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 29, 2019 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Issue of S$800,000,000 3.15% Fixed Rate Notes due 2029 under the S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG190829OTHRXBNO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.