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News

Completion Of Divestment Of Stakes in 3 Companies Holding Retail Malls In China

30 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2019 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Divestment of Stakes in 3 Companies Holding Retail Malls in China
Announcement Reference SG190830OTHRTZH1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 106,996 bytes)
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