News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Companies Which Hold CapitaMall Xuefu, CapitaMall Aidemengdun And CapitaMall Yuhuating From Interested Persons
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 30, 2019 17:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Completion of Proposed Acquisition of Companies Holding Retail Malls
|Announcement Reference
|SG190830OTHR6WED
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.