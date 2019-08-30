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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Companies Which Hold CapitaMall Xuefu, CapitaMall Aidemengdun And CapitaMall Yuhuating From Interested Persons

30 Aug 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2019 17:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Completion of Proposed Acquisition of Companies Holding Retail Malls
Announcement Reference SG190830OTHR6WED
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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