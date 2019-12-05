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News

Ascendas India Trust - Europe Non-Deal Roadshow (2 - 5 December 2019)

05 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 28, 2019 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title a-iTrust - Europe Non-deal Roadshow (2 - 5 December 2019)
Announcement Reference SG191128OTHRZUG8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,288,976 bytes)
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