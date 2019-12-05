News
Ascendas India Trust - Europe Non-Deal Roadshow (2 - 5 December 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 28, 2019 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|a-iTrust - Europe Non-deal Roadshow (2 - 5 December 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG191128OTHRZUG8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.