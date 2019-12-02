News
Increase In Shareholding In C31 Ventures Fund 1 Pte. Ltd. And C31VF1-001V Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 2, 2019 17:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING IN C31 VENTURES FUND 1 PTE. LTD. AND C31VF1-001V PTE. LTD.
|Announcement Reference
|SG191202OTHRAZX3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.