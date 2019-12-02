News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Final Results Of The S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 2, 2019 21:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Final Results of the S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
|Announcement Reference
|SG191202OTHR598X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Mary Judith de Souza
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.