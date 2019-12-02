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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Final Results Of The S$1,310 Million Rights Issue

02 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 2, 2019 21:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Final Results of the S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
Announcement Reference SG191202OTHR598X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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