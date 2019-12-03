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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited

03 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 3, 2019 19:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
Announcement Reference SG191203OTHRZJ6Q
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,690 bytes)
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