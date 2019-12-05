News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Receipt Of Approval-In-Principle From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Notice Of A-HTRUST Scheme Books Closure Date, Notice Of Clean-Up Distribution Books Closure Date And Last Day Of Trading Of The A-HTRUST Stapled Securities
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 5, 2019 18:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|A-HTRUST - Receipt of AIP for Delisting, Notice of Books Closure Date & Last Day of Trading
|Announcement Reference
|SG191205OTHRHAWF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on the above matter is for information.