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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Receipt Of Approval-In-Principle From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Notice Of A-HTRUST Scheme Books Closure Date, Notice Of Clean-Up Distribution Books Closure Date And Last Day Of Trading Of The A-HTRUST Stapled Securities

05 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 5, 2019 18:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title A-HTRUST - Receipt of AIP for Delisting, Notice of Books Closure Date & Last Day of Trading
Announcement Reference SG191205OTHRHAWF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on the above matter is for information.

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