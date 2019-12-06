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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Issue Of 498,040,904 New Units Pursuant To S$1,310 Million Rights Issue

06 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 6, 2019 6:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Issue of 498,040,904 New Units Pursuant to S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
Announcement Reference SG191206OTHRMBSH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Compnay Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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