News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Issue Of 498,040,904 New Units Pursuant To S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 6, 2019 6:52
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Issue of 498,040,904 New Units Pursuant to S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
|Announcement Reference
|SG191206OTHRMBSH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Compnay Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.