CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Completion Of The Divestment Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties And Two Singapore Properties

11 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 11, 2019 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion Of The Divestment Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties And Two Singapore Properties
Announcement Reference SG191211OTHR20M0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,427 bytes)
Back to top