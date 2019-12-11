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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Completion Of Acquisitions Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties And Two Singapore Properties And Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue

11 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 11, 2019 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Completion of the Proposed Acquisitions and Use of Proceeds from the Rights Issue
Announcement Reference SG191211OTHR2FFZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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