News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Completion Of Acquisitions Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties And Two Singapore Properties And Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 11, 2019 18:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Completion of the Proposed Acquisitions and Use of Proceeds from the Rights Issue
|Announcement Reference
|SG191211OTHR2FFZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.