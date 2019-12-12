News
Ascott Residence Trust - Tax Rulings In Relation To The S$150,000,000 Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 12, 2019 17:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Tax Rulings in relation to the S$150,000,000 Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Reference
|SG191212OTHR01IJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.