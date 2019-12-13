News
Deregistration Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tianhe East Investments (Hong Kong) Limited
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 13, 2019 18:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Deregistration of dormant wholly owned subsidiary Tianhe East Investments (Hong Kong) Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG191213OTHRFPW0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.