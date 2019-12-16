News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issuance Of ¥10,000,000,000 0.729% Bonds Due 2027 Pursuant To The S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 16, 2019 12:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT : Issuance of JPY 10 billion 0.729% Bonds due 2027 under S$2 billion Multicurrency MTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG191216OTHRGTSB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued announcement and news release on the above matter as attached for information.