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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issuance Of ¥10,000,000,000 0.729% Bonds Due 2027 Pursuant To The S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

16 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 16, 2019 12:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT : Issuance of JPY 10 billion 0.729% Bonds due 2027 under S$2 billion Multicurrency MTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG191216OTHRGTSB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued announcement and news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 131,889 bytes)
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