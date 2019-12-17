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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of ¥10,000,000,000 1.35875% Bonds Due 2019

17 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 17, 2019 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust:Redemption and Cancellation of JPY 10 billion 1.35875% Bonds due 2019
Announcement Reference SG191217OTHRIZTI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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