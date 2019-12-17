News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of ¥10,000,000,000 1.35875% Bonds Due 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 17, 2019 17:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust:Redemption and Cancellation of JPY 10 billion 1.35875% Bonds due 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG191217OTHRIZTI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.