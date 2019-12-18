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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704 (31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

18 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 18, 2019 17:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST
Announcement Reference SG191218OTHRPUSC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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