News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704 (31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 18, 2019 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST
|Announcement Reference
|SG191218OTHRPUSC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.