News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Effective Dates And Payment Dates With Respect To Ascott REIT Scheme And A-HTRUST Scheme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 19, 2019 17:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Effective dates and payment dates with respect to Ascott Reit and A-HTRUST Schemes
|Announcement Reference
|SG191219OTHRLHI5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.