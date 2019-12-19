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Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Effective Dates And Payment Dates With Respect To Ascott REIT Scheme And A-HTRUST Scheme

19 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 19, 2019 17:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit - Effective dates and payment dates with respect to Ascott Reit and A-HTRUST Schemes
Announcement Reference SG191219OTHRLHI5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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