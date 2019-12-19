News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Effective Date Of The A-HTRUST Scheme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 19, 2019 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|A-HTRUST - Effective Date of the A-HTRUST Scheme
|Announcement Reference
|SG191219OTHRJHFS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on the above matter is forinformation.