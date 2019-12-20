News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT") Third Issuance Of RM300.0 Million In Nominal Value Of 3.5-Year Unrated Medium Term Notes ("MTN") Pursuant To The Medium Term Notes Programme Of Up To RM3.0 Billion In Nominal Value ("MTN Programme") And The Redemption Of The Outstanding RM300.0 Million In Nominal Value Of The 3-Year Unrated MTN
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 20, 2019 17:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT-3rd Issuance of RM300M 3.5year Unrated MTN & Redemption of Outstanding RM300M 3year Unrated MTN
|Announcement Reference
|SG191220OTHR4B9S
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.