News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Ceasing To Be A Substantial Shareholder - BlackRock, Inc. And The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 23, 2019 17:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder-BlackRock, Inc. and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|Announcement Reference
|SG191223OTHR8286
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of BlackRock, Inc. and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is for information.