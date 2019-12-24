News
Ascott Residence Trust - Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Renewal Of Management Agreement For Somerset Ho Chi Minh City
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 24, 2019 13:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Entry into IPT - Renewal of Management Agreement for Somerset Ho Chi Minh City
|Announcement Reference
|SG191224OTHRXXO1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.