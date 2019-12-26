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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of The Acquisition Of Property In Hohhot

26 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 26, 2019 18:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Completion of the Acquisition of Property in Hohhot
Announcement Reference SG191226OTHRJJ3V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 136,229 bytes)
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