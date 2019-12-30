News
Ascott Residence Trust - Delisting Of Security
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 30, 2019 10:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Delisting of Security
|Announcement Reference
|SG191230OTHRPWS0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|As previously announced by CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (the manager of Ascott Residence Trust) on 19 December 2019 in connection with the combination of Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust, please note that with effect on and from 9.00 a.m. on 2 January 2020, Ascott Residence Trust will trade on the Official List of the SGX-ST on a stapled basis (stock code HMN and ISIN code SGXC16332337) and will no longer trade on an unstapled basis.The attached Delisting of Security announcement is attached for information.