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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Delisting Of Security

30 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 30, 2019 10:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Delisting of Security
Announcement Reference SG191230OTHRPWS0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) As previously announced by CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (the manager of Ascott Residence Trust) on 19 December 2019 in connection with the combination of Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust, please note that with effect on and from 9.00 a.m. on 2 January 2020, Ascott Residence Trust will trade on the Official List of the SGX-ST on a stapled basis (stock code HMN and ISIN code SGXC16332337) and will no longer trade on an unstapled basis.The attached Delisting of Security announcement is attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,219 bytes)
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