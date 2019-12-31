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News

Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Delisting Of Security

31 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2019 9:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Delisting of Security
Announcement Reference SG191231OTHR4ACZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) As previously announced by Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on 19 December 2019 in connection with the combination of Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust, please note that A-HTRUST will be delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 3 January 2020.The attached Delisting of Security announcement is attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,658 bytes)
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