News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Delisting Of Security
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 31, 2019 9:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Delisting of Security
|Announcement Reference
|SG191231OTHR4ACZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|As previously announced by Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on 19 December 2019 in connection with the combination of Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust, please note that A-HTRUST will be delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 3 January 2020.The attached Delisting of Security announcement is attached for information.