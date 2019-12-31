News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Completion Of Ascott REIT Scheme And A-HTRUST Scheme And Commencement Of Trading Of Ascott REIT-BT Stapled Units
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 31, 2019 13:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Completion of Ascott Reit Scheme and A-HTRUST Scheme
|Announcement Reference
|SG191231OTHRWR7H
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.