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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Payment Of Scheme Consideration, Delisting Of A-HTRUST And Clean-Up Distribution

31 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2019 13:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title A-HTRUST - Payment of Scheme Consideration, Delisting of A-HTRUST and Clean-up Distribution
Announcement Reference SG191231OTHRSO4Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 73,450 bytes)
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