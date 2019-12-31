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News

Change Of Interest In LFIE Holding Limited And Its Subsidiaries

31 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2019 13:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Interest in LFIE Holding Limited and its subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG191231OTHRSXVW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 75,937 bytes)
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