News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 1, 2019 6:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190201OTHRT0U3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018, as attached for information.(1) CRCT News Release: CRCT's FY 2018 distributable income up 9.4% year-on-year(2) CRCT 2018 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement; and(3) CRCT Presentation Slides - 2018 Full Year Financial Results.