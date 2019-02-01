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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Acquisition Of Property In Hohhot And Divestment Of CapitaMall Saihan

01 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 1, 2019 6:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Acquisition of Property in Hohhot and Divestment of CapitaMall Saihan
Announcement Reference SG190201OTHRZ4TM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 284,813 bytes)
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