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Notification Of Results Release

01 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 1, 2019 17:35
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2018 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 20 February 2019. CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 9.30 am on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com
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