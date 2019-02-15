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News

Increase In Shareholding In Siena Residential Development Pte. Ltd. And Siena Trustee Pte. Ltd.

15 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 15, 2019 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Increase in shareholding in Siena Residential Development Pte. Ltd. and Siena Trustee Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG190215OTHRFJZK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,804 bytes)
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