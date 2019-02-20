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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

20 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 20, 2019 6:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190220OTHR606I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release -CapitaLand achieved FY 2018 PATMI of S$1.76 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, and full-year ROE of 9.3%2) 2018 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2018 Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2018

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  1. Press Release (Size: 114,632 bytes)
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