News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 20, 2019 6:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190220OTHR606I
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release -CapitaLand achieved FY 2018 PATMI of S$1.76 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, and full-year ROE of 9.3%2) 2018 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2018 Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2018