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News

Deregistration Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - CapitaLand Residential Pty Limited

22 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 22, 2019 18:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Deregistration of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Residential Pty Limited
Announcement Reference SG190222OTHRLLPB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 12,999 bytes)
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