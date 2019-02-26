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News

Nomura Global Real Estate Forum 2019, Tokyo (25 - 26 February 2019)

26 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 25, 2019 7:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Nomura Global Real Estate Forum 2019, Tokyo (25-26 February 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190225OTHRJUIF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,100,951 bytes)
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