News
Establishment Of Subsidiary And Associated Companies - Resplendent Pearl Investments Limited And Brilliant Pearl Investments Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 7, 2019 6:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of subsidiary and associated companies
|Announcement Reference
|SG190107OTHRRNEO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.