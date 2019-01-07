CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment Of Subsidiary And Associated Companies - Resplendent Pearl Investments Limited And Brilliant Pearl Investments Limited

07 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 7, 2019 6:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of subsidiary and associated companies
Announcement Reference SG190107OTHRRNEO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 93,559 bytes)
Back to top